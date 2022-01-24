South Africa: 'A Fantastic Storyteller' - Sanef Mourns the Untimely Death of Journalist Poloko Tau

press release

'A journalist's journalist,' is how Mondli Makhanya, City Press's editor-in-chief, has described the newspaper's features writer Poloko Tau, who died suddenly last week.

Poloko Tau had the rare ability to unearth and tell unusual stories and write them as humanely as possible. He was also committed to writing about the myriad service delivery challenges facing municipalities across the country.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) joined the family, journalism fraternity and friends in mourning Tau's' passing. He was found dead at home in Mmabatho, Mahikeng, in North West on Friday afternoon.

His younger brother Onkemetse Tau said the family was devastated by his sudden death and disclosed Poloko died just a week before his 42nd birthday.

Mondli Makhanya, City Press editor-in-chief, said: "This is not just a loss for the family and City Press. It is a loss for South African journalism. Poloko told stories that mattered to all, and he did so in the most empathetic way."

Nicki Gules, Tau's former news editor at City Press, described him as a very talented writer with a passion for telling the stories of ordinary people.

"Poloko was a wonderful colleague and a fantastic storyteller. He wrote with great empathy for...