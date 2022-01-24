South Africa: Deeply Divided ANC in KZN Losing Kingmaker Status, With Zikalala Omitted From Party Campaign Slates

23 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Makhaye

In the run-up to the ANC elective conference in December, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal appears to be a 'deeply divided' shadow of its former self, with the province fragmented into several factions. Also, at the moment, none of the campaigning slates has the current ANC provincial chair and KZN Premier, Sihle Zikalala on its list.

In the past, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal had cemented its position as the kingmaker in the ruling party's politics, and anyone harbouring leadership ambitions had to get the nod of the province to succeed.

But this seems less likely now in the lead-up to the 55th ANC elective conference in December 2022, as the province is fragmented into several factions that are unlikely to go to that conference with one voice.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has held five regional conferences, while six are still outstanding, including that of eThekwini region, which is the party's biggest region in the country.

The party in the region has denied it is divided, saying that the challenges within the party arose from non-payment of salaries, which was a national head office function. It said that the go-slows by staff had delayed verification of branches.

Yet even the slates with...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

