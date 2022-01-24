South Africa: 2022 - Lindiwe Sisulu's Year of Campaigning Dangerously

analysis

Whatever the short-term cost Minister Lindiwe Sisulu may bear for her attack on the Constitution and the judiciary, she and her supporters can claim what could be an important victory: it appears that they have succeeded in framing the question that will dominate the ANC's 2022 elective conference.

It is now clear that President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing a threat to his authority from within his own Cabinet. It is indeed extraordinary that a minister has suggested that her own boss is lying. It is clear that the balance of power within the ANC is key to all of this. For the moment, there are strong indications that the National Executive Committee (NEC) does back Ramaphosa.

This development may reveal Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's lack of a firm constituency that follows her wherever she goes. It may also show that, broadly speaking, the ANC has no choice but to back the Constitution based on its own Freedom Charter.

However, those who back Sisulu may claim one victory. It seems that for the last few weeks they have been able to frame the question: How will Ramaphosa act to defend the Constitution and the judiciary? This, in itself, may be seen...