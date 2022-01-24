South Africa: 2022 - Lindiwe Sisulu's Year of Campaigning Dangerously

23 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Whatever the short-term cost Minister Lindiwe Sisulu may bear for her attack on the Constitution and the judiciary, she and her supporters can claim what could be an important victory: it appears that they have succeeded in framing the question that will dominate the ANC's 2022 elective conference.

It is now clear that President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing a threat to his authority from within his own Cabinet. It is indeed extraordinary that a minister has suggested that her own boss is lying. It is clear that the balance of power within the ANC is key to all of this. For the moment, there are strong indications that the National Executive Committee (NEC) does back Ramaphosa.

This development may reveal Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's lack of a firm constituency that follows her wherever she goes. It may also show that, broadly speaking, the ANC has no choice but to back the Constitution based on its own Freedom Charter.

However, those who back Sisulu may claim one victory. It seems that for the last few weeks they have been able to frame the question: How will Ramaphosa act to defend the Constitution and the judiciary? This, in itself, may be seen...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X