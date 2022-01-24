Zimbabwe: Bulawayo City Council Embarks On Door-to-Door Covid-19 Vaccination

24 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Bulawayo city council in conjunction with the ministry of Health and Child Care, has embarked on an accelerated door to door Covid-19 vaccination programme.

According to the vaccination itinerary released by the local authority, the programme kick started in Luveve last week followed by New Luveve and Old Luveve.

Doses one, two and three will be issued during the blitz which is expected to end on the 28 January this year.

"The city of Bulawayo in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Child Care is continuing with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign inclusive of the private sector," said Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube.

The Covid-19 vaccination blitz will also target shops, marketplaces, and institutions.

According to the vaccination programme, some of the institutions and shops targeted include, ZRP Njube, Sidudla Beer Hall, Magwegwe North Terminus and shops and TM shopping centre in Cowdray park.

