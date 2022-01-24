South Africa: Heritage Court Dispute - Developers Push Benefits, While Khoisan Group Push Back On Harmful Impact of Amazon Liesbeek Building Project

analysis

Final arguments in favour of and against continuing the Liesbeek development were heard on the last day of hearings of an urgent interdict against the project. Advocates emphasised the benefits of the building as opposed to the intangible heritage claims of an indigenous community. However, some indigenous people oppose this view, saying they have a right to the preservation of their sacred space.

"The features sound impressive when you read about them. But are they sufficient for the First Nation groups?" asked Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath on the last day of a three-day hearing to interdict the Liesbeek property development, where the anchor tenant will be retail giant Amazon.

Final arguments were heard in the case filed by the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council (GKKITC) and Observatory Civic Organisation, who said the construction, which has now reached its second story, is being built on sacred land.

The floodplain where the multi-purpose R4.5-billion development is underway is an area of historical significance as it is where resistance was mounted by the indigenous Khoisan people against Portuguese colonisers. It has become a space for rituals and spiritual connection for the indigenous group.

While the historical significance is acknowledged...