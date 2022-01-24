Rwanda: Kagame, Gen. Muhoozi Discuss Mending Rwanda-Uganda Ties

22 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Saturday met with Commander of Land Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, during which the two discussed steps needed to restore bilateral ties between Rwanda and Uganda.

Muhoozi, who also Uganda's first son, was in Rwanda in his capacity as Senior Advisor in charge of Special Operations to the Ugandan President.

Details of the meeting between the two were not immediately made public but the Office of the President described the talks as cordial and productive.

"President Kagame and General Muhoozi Kainerugaba had cordial, productive and forward looking discussions about Rwanda's concerns and practical steps needed to restore the relationship between Rwanda and Uganda," according to Presidency.

This is series of attempts by both coutries to mend their fractured diplomatic relations that have been icy for close to four years now.

Muhoozi's visit followed that of Ambassador Adonia Ayebare who was in Kigali, last week, to transmit a special message from President Museveni of Uganda.

Ayebare, who is the Ugandan Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, also doubles as President Museveni's Special Envoy to Rwanda.

Rwanda has for long protested Uganda's support towards the elements plotting to destabilise the former.

Another complaint tabled by Rwanda is the continued harassment of Rwandans in Uganda by security operatives where thousands have been illegally detained and dumped at the border without due process.

The impact of the dispute has not only affected relations of the citizens on both sides but undermined cross bilateral trade which had hit the record level of $200m.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X