Rwanda: Kagame, Gen. Muhoozi Discuss Mending Rwanda-Uganda Ties

President Paul Kagame on Saturday met with Commander of Land Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, during which the two discussed steps needed to restore bilateral ties between Rwanda and Uganda.

Muhoozi, who also Uganda's first son, was in Rwanda in his capacity as Senior Advisor in charge of Special Operations to the Ugandan President.

Details of the meeting between the two were not immediately made public but the Office of the President described the talks as cordial and productive.

"President Kagame and General Muhoozi Kainerugaba had cordial, productive and forward looking discussions about Rwanda's concerns and practical steps needed to restore the relationship between Rwanda and Uganda," according to Presidency.

This is series of attempts by both coutries to mend their fractured diplomatic relations that have been icy for close to four years now.

Muhoozi's visit followed that of Ambassador Adonia Ayebare who was in Kigali, last week, to transmit a special message from President Museveni of Uganda.

Ayebare, who is the Ugandan Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, also doubles as President Museveni's Special Envoy to Rwanda.

Rwanda has for long protested Uganda's support towards the elements plotting to destabilise the former.

Another complaint tabled by Rwanda is the continued harassment of Rwandans in Uganda by security operatives where thousands have been illegally detained and dumped at the border without due process.

The impact of the dispute has not only affected relations of the citizens on both sides but undermined cross bilateral trade which had hit the record level of $200m.