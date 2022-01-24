South Africa: Western Cape in a Sweat During Weekend of Intense Heat and Multiple Fires

analysis

Temperatures in the Western Cape reached over 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday in some places, as reports of fires emerged in a number of hot spots in Cape Town and also Paarl, Worcester and Robertson.

A reward of R10,000 is being offered after a fire on Ou Kaapse Weg, Cape Town this weekend. This comes as temperatures skyrocketed in Cape Town and other parts of the Western Cape.

Heatwave-like weather warnings for the weekend had been previously issued by the South African Weather Service as well as municipal and provincial authorities.

By Saturday afternoon, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue confirmed a vegetation fire on Ou Kaapse Weg in the deep south of the city. "The swift response of the City of Cape Town's Fire & Rescue Service, in collaboration with Table Mountain National Parks and Wildland Fire Volunteers, managed to stop the fire from spreading further," said spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout. "We had 12 firefighting appliances and approximately 80 staff members on scene, including the two sets of seasonal firefighters," a statement issued by the city confirmed. By Sunday morning, the roads were reopened and the fires had been brought under control.

There are no confirmed reports of...