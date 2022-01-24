South Africa: Western Cape in a Sweat During Weekend of Intense Heat and Multiple Fires

23 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Temperatures in the Western Cape reached over 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday in some places, as reports of fires emerged in a number of hot spots in Cape Town and also Paarl, Worcester and Robertson.

A reward of R10,000 is being offered after a fire on Ou Kaapse Weg, Cape Town this weekend. This comes as temperatures skyrocketed in Cape Town and other parts of the Western Cape.

Heatwave-like weather warnings for the weekend had been previously issued by the South African Weather Service as well as municipal and provincial authorities.

By Saturday afternoon, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue confirmed a vegetation fire on Ou Kaapse Weg in the deep south of the city. "The swift response of the City of Cape Town's Fire & Rescue Service, in collaboration with Table Mountain National Parks and Wildland Fire Volunteers, managed to stop the fire from spreading further," said spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout. "We had 12 firefighting appliances and approximately 80 staff members on scene, including the two sets of seasonal firefighters," a statement issued by the city confirmed. By Sunday morning, the roads were reopened and the fires had been brought under control.

There are no confirmed reports of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X