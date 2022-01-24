South Africa: Experts - End South Africa's National State of Disaster

23 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Francois Venter, Marc Mendelson, Jeremy Nel, Lucille Blumberg, Zameer Brey and Shabir a Madhi

On 15 March 2020, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act, to enable the government to develop a coordinated disaster management mechanism to mitigate Covid-19. In so doing, the government was required to provide relief, protect property, combat disruption, deal with the destructive and other effects of the disaster, and protect the public -- only to the extent that 'it is necessary for the purpose'.

Almost two years on, we are entering a new phase of the pandemic. All over the world, including within the WHO, there is an assessment taking place of the measures that will be most suited to this phase. Top of the list is vaccination, good indoor ventilation, and close monitoring of the SARS-Cov-2 virus and other possible pandemic threats.

South Africa needs to do this too. As scientists, our current understanding of the science, the building of immunity protecting against severe Covid-19, and experience with policy renders most state of disaster measures still in place unfit for purpose and requires tailoring of others.

Being on permanent "Code Red" affords little protection against a hyper-transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variant such as Omicron and entails unacceptable societal costs....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

