South Africa: Fading Constellation - Charting the Decline of the Mighty Black Stars

24 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

An early exit from Afcon was a shock, but Ghana's current slump has been a long time coming.

Ghana has been a household name in world football for a long time. However, following their elimination from the ongoing 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the hands of tournament debutants Comoros, it seems their most recent cycle of being a powerhouse has come to an end.

The Black Stars finished last in a group in which they were expected to automatically qualify for the knockout stages, alongside north African highflyers Morocco. During their disappointing Afcon run, they failed to record a single victory, losing to the Atlas Lions in the opening game, before Gabon frustrated the off-balance giants of African football with a late equaliser for a 1-1 draw in their second match.

Knowing they had dropped crucial points, frustrations boiled over for the Ghanaians after the final whistle of that draw. Second-half substitute Benjamin Tetteh was shown a red card after swinging a punch at a Gabonese player during a post-match mass brawl.

The striker has since been handed a three-match ban for his actions, with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) throwing in an additional...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

X