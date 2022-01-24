South Africa: Too Much Rain Means No Grain - Farmers and Industry Watchers Look Skyward for a Sunny Reprieve

analysis

There can be too much of a good thing. This summer's rains over much of South Africa, including the key summer crop areas, are a case in point.

On the one hand, dams that just a few years ago were almost running on empty are now filled to the brim, and much of the South African veld is a riot of green that has unfolded under a canopy of clouds. But too much rain makes no grain, and farmers, as well as industry watchers, are now looking skyward for a sunny reprieve.

"We need more sunshine right now; it's what we need at the moment," Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, told DM168.

South Africa's National Disaster Management Centre has classified the recent severe weather events, which have resulted in a loss of life and damaged property and infrastructure, as a national disaster. To have it "declared" a national disaster will hinge on the assessment of the damage inflicted.

"Impact assessments are already being conducted by provincial disaster management centres and the department of agriculture to determine the extent of damage suffered by producers. In order to have a national disaster declared, these assessments...