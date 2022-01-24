South Africa: Seismic Surveys - South Africa Cannot Afford the Luxury of Refusing to Develop Valuable Resources On Which It Sits

analysis

It is growing clearer by the day that seismic surveys are not themselves the cause of the call to action. What has offended is the fact that such surveys are part of a programme of exploration for oil and gas resources.

Environmental activists have raised the most frightening concerns that the seismic surveys around the South African coastline will cause irreparable harm to coastal communities and marine life. The allegations include suggestions that whales will die or be beached as a result and that fishing stocks will be decimated to the detriment of local fishing communities.

The implicit criticism of HCI is that whatever its reasons for believing it important to explore for hydrocarbons, it appears indifferent to the environmental damage caused in the process. This is absolutely untrue.

As difficult as it is to be heard in such an intensely emotional argument that has a great tendency to simply slip into character assassination, we must state our disagreement with these attacks.

We believe the concerns about such surveys are greatly exaggerated. They have certainly not been demonstrated in other such surveys around our coast. There have been at least 35 3D surveys conducted offshore of South Africa and numerous...