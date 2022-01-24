South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Is Wrong - Covid-19 Vaccination Is Vital for Women's Health

analysis

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) seemingly disregards the fact that pregnant women (and their unborn babies) are at a much greater risk of dying if they are unvaccinated. It fails to appreciate that one in six unvaccinated pregnant women admitted to hospital in South Africa with Covid-19 infection requires mechanical ventilation, and one in 16 has a fatal outcome.

The various professional medical and scientific institutions listed hereunder wish to categorically distance themselves from the media statement of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) issued on 16 January, 2022, titled "Warning Against Imposing Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination on Employees and Students".

We wish to express our profound concern at the contents of the statement, which are at variance with the accepted scientific knowledge regarding Covid-19 vaccinations.

This concern is deepened by the fact that a Chapter 9 Institution like the CGE, which wields enormous influence in society, may, unknowingly or otherwise, fuel anti-vaccination sentiment and compromise the national vaccination programme, as well as efforts to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vaccine mandates are the subject of deep scrutiny by a range of institutions and sectors. The constitutionality of mandates is being legally examined, as well. We therefore take issue with the...