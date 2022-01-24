Africa: World Bank Comes to South Africa's Rescue With a U.S.$750 Million Loan for Covid-19 Response

analysis

The financial lifeline from the World Bank will be used to accelerate SA's Covid-19 response, which is aimed at protecting the poor and vulnerable from the adverse socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic.

For many years, the South African government argued that it didn't need to approach foreign financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank for help because public finances - even though they were weak - could still fund the country's social and economic needs.

The optics of the IMF and World Bank bailing out SA were bad in the eyes of the radical economic transformation crowd, which believed that financial support from such international institutions would undermine the country's sovereignty.

Then the Covid-19 pandemic burrowed its way into SA in early 2020 and suddenly, public finances deteriorated further, and the government had to scramble for funds to stave off the impact of the virus. Realising that it doesn't have the financial muscle to independently respond to the pandemic, the government asked the IMF and World Bank for financial help in the form of emergency loans.

The IMF threw the government a financial lifeline of $4.3-billion (about R65-billion) in July 2020. The World Bank has...