South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Conducts Monitoring and Oversight Visits to Schools in Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng, 24 Jan

press release

The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will visit schools across the Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng to conduct monitoring and oversight. The schools to be visited on Monday, 24 January 2022 are Sicelo Primary, Thandukwazi Secondary, Sebokeng Technical High and Mahareng Secondary School.

These visits provide an opportunity to further support schools while strengthening efforts to mitigate risks within school communities as they are still expected to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of both learners and teachers.

The minister, in her capacity as the District Development Model (DDM) National Champion in Sedibeng District Municipality, will use the afternoon to also engage with the stakeholders in the district and will be will be joined by the Provincial and Local Champions at the Vereeniging Town Hall at 14h00.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Minister's visits as follows: Date: Monday, 24 January 2022

School 1: Sicelo Primary, 108, Cnr. Johan Le Roux and Winsconsin, Meyerton Time: 07h30

School 2: Thandukwazi Secondary, Sebokeng Zone 6, Sebokeng Time: 09h00

School 3: Sebokeng Technical High, 1672, Sebokeng Unit 13, Sebokeng Time: 11h00

School 4: Mahareng Secondary, Batloung St, Boipatong, Vanderbijlpark Time: 12h30