South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Conducts Monitoring and Oversight Visits to Schools in Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng, 24 Jan

23 January 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will visit schools across the Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng to conduct monitoring and oversight. The schools to be visited on Monday, 24 January 2022 are Sicelo Primary, Thandukwazi Secondary, Sebokeng Technical High and Mahareng Secondary School.

These visits provide an opportunity to further support schools while strengthening efforts to mitigate risks within school communities as they are still expected to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of both learners and teachers.

The minister, in her capacity as the District Development Model (DDM) National Champion in Sedibeng District Municipality, will use the afternoon to also engage with the stakeholders in the district and will be will be joined by the Provincial and Local Champions at the Vereeniging Town Hall at 14h00.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Minister's visits as follows: Date: Monday, 24 January 2022

School 1: Sicelo Primary, 108, Cnr. Johan Le Roux and Winsconsin, Meyerton Time: 07h30

School 2: Thandukwazi Secondary, Sebokeng Zone 6, Sebokeng Time: 09h00

School 3: Sebokeng Technical High, 1672, Sebokeng Unit 13, Sebokeng Time: 11h00

School 4: Mahareng Secondary, Batloung St, Boipatong, Vanderbijlpark Time: 12h30

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X