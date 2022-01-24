Zimbabwe: Top Economist John Robertson Dies Aged 85

Zimbabwe's eminent economist and commentator John Robertson has died.

Robinson died Sunday morning at his home in Harare after suffering a stroke several weeks ago.

Born 1937 in Bulawayo, Robertson trained at the Technical College and later became a technician with the Air Force, specialising in radio communications.

As a mature student, he enrolled at the University of Rhodesia and obtained an honours degree in economics from London University.

John will be remembered as a fine economist who always supported his opinions and views with substantial research and statistics.

He is survived by two sons.