Zimbabwe: Top Economist John Robertson Dies Aged 85

24 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe's eminent economist and commentator John Robertson has died.

Robinson died Sunday morning at his home in Harare after suffering a stroke several weeks ago.

Born 1937 in Bulawayo, Robertson trained at the Technical College and later became a technician with the Air Force, specialising in radio communications.

As a mature student, he enrolled at the University of Rhodesia and obtained an honours degree in economics from London University.

John will be remembered as a fine economist who always supported his opinions and views with substantial research and statistics.

He is survived by two sons.

