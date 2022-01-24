Kenya: No One Will Be Spared From Covid-19 Tests at Kenya's Borders, PS Mochache Says

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health says that no one will be given preferential treatment when it comes to COVID-19 testing at the various points of entry including airports.

Principal Secretary Susan Mochahe affirmed that there will be no compromise on rank or file as the focus is to secure the country.

She cited a case involving Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe where he had to sit on a bench at the airport because he had to be tested before he could enter the country.

"Mutahi Kagwe coming from South Africa had to sit on a bench at the airport because Omicron had just come in, and we had to test him before he could get into the country. And he sat there like any other citizen to be tested," she stated.

The PS was speaking during a retreat with journalists in Malindi organised jointly by the Kenya Editors Guild and Ministry of Health.

She explained that previously, there had been cases where people could bribe and enter without being tested, or where senior government officials were given special treatment.

She lauded Public Health Director Lt Col Susan Koki who she says introduced strict regulations and decided "there is no compromise on rank or file as their focus is on securing the country."

Inconsistencies in the COVID-19 testing at the airports had caused Dubai to suspend Kenyan flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a move that was reciprocated by the government.

Dubai had announced a 48-hour suspension on all flights from Kenya on December 20, 2021.

On December 29, 2021, Emirates Airline said it had, in turn, extended its suspension of flights from Kenya to comply with the directive that was to end on December 24 until further notice.

CS Kagwe had afterward stated that the government was in talks with Dubai to reinstate flights from Kenya following the ban after all the officials at the airport conducting COVID-19 tests had been replaced

In the notice by KCAA, all travelers to countries requiring antigen testing hours before travel will be required to undertake pre-travel rapid antigen test at the Ministry of Health Port Health facility at the airport and the results uploaded to the Trusted Travel platform.

The authority also indicated that all passengers coming to Kenya must be in possession of a valid COVID-19 negative PCR test certificate conducted within 72 hours before departure regardless of the route of entry.

It explained that there will be no paper verification of COVID-19 test results and vaccination certificates upon arrival into the country.