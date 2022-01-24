Kenya: Voter Registration Delayed in UK, Canada, UAE Due to Covid-19 Travel Restrictions - IEBC

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says the diaspora voting exercise has been delayed in the United Kingdom (UK), Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement, the commission's chairman Wafula Chebukati stated the exercise which kicked off on Monday was delayed to the COVID-19 travel restrictions currently in place within the three countries.

"Upon commencement, the exercise will be extended by the number of days lost to ensure tat eligible voters are availed the set 15 days for registration," Chebukati stated.

He pointed out that IEBC was working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure it kicks off.

On January 14, the commission gazetted 18 registration centers in the diaspora to participate in the exercise for a period of 15 days.

"However, due to COVID -19 related travel restrictions and logistical challenges, the scheduled voter registration exercise will not commence as scheduled in the six centers," said Chebukati.

The affected countries include United Kingdom (Kenya High Commission in London), Canada (Kenya High Commission in Ottawa, Kenya Honorary Consulate in Toronto and Kenya Honorary Consulate in Vancouver) and United Arab Emirates (Kenya Embassy in United Arab Emirates and Kenya Consulate in Dubai).

However, the voter registration exercise was seamlessly carried out in United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Sudan, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and South Africa.