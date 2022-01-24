Rwanda: Pandemic Raises Drug Prices, Daunts Pharmacies

Since the end of last year, pharmaceutical drug prices have increased due to the disrupted global supply chain of medicinal products.

This was a result of the high demand of pharmaceutical products curing respiratory infections, caused by the outbreak of Omicron variant.

Market insiders say that the move has led to the rise in prices around the globe, leaving some patients without the ability to access medicines.

Valens Habanabakize, a Pharmacist at JIDE Pharmacy in Kicukiro sector said prices of most respiratory drugs have shot up.

Paracetamol increased from 100 to 150 as one pack of Broncalene adulte scaled up from 4500 to 5000.

On the other hand, Ascorile currently costs 1700 from 1200, Fervex costs 5000 from 5000, and cold cap among others have also increased, all of which are associated with respiratory complications.

"This was caused by the panic resulting from the outbreak of the Omicron variant. Anyone who started coughing suspected Omicron, and came to buy the drugs, which consequently led to high demand," he said.

The World Health Organisation confirmed Omicron as a new Covid-19 variant in November 2021.

Daniel Nkanka from Pharmacie Unique in Kimihurura sector also echoed the same sentiments that demand for respiratory infections' drugs has increased in recent months.

"The drugs we have cure the symptoms of Covid, not the disease itself. So, whenever anyone gets similar symptoms, they rush to buy the drugs curing them and hence drive up the drug's demand," noted Nkanka.

Omicron is considered the most highly contagious among all the Covid-19 variants.

Contacted for a comment, Flandrie Habyarimana, the Chairperson of Rwanda Community Pharmacists Union (RCPU), explained that the rise in drug prices was a result of the missing raw materials to manufacture the pharmaceutical products for respiratory infections.

"Since the outbreak of Covid-19, demand for the drugs of respiratory complications increased, and it was boosted by variants that erupted overtime," he said.

So, raw materials to manufacture the drugs went missing because of high demand, and this drove up the prices, he said.

Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority through its analyst in charge of pricing, Marcel Bahizi told The New Times that the institution is drafting regulations to ensure prices for pharmaceutical products are constant and are affordable to all patients irrespective of their varying financial capabilities.

The same demand had been shown during the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020.