Africa: Rwanda Ranked Safest Country in Africa

Rwanda has been named as the safest country for solo travelers in Africa and the sixth on the planet according to a review conducted by usebounce, a renowned and trusted travel website.

The country was the only one in Africa to make it in the top 10 list which is led by Switzerland.

According to the survey, the main criteria based on were the score of the crime index, and the score of the security index, which are the main factors that travelers consider prior to boarding a plane to a certain country.

The Europe-dominated list was topped by Switzerland with a score of 21.7 for the crime index and 78.3 for the security index, followed by Slovenia with a crime index of 22.3 and a security index of 77.7.

Japan was the third and only Asian country to make it on the list, having a crime index of 22.4 and a security index of 77.7.

Other countries on the list of safest countries for solo travelers include Georgia, Iceland, Rwanda, Croatia, Czech Republic, Austria and Denmark.

According to the survey, Rwanda has invested considerable efforts in its territorial security.

"Rwanda has invested much effort in its national security, by building competent and professional security organs," read the survey.

This is not the first list to include Rwanda among the safest countries globally: In 2018, the Gallup Global Law and Order report ranked the country as the second safest on the African continent with 83 percent of the residents expressing confidence in the local police force.

In the previous year, the same index had ranked Rwanda among the safest countries globally that provide a conducive atmosphere to people who walk alone at night.

