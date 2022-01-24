Rwanda to Host African Air Chiefs Symposium

More than 160 guests from 40 member states of the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF) are expected to convene in Kigali next week to discuss "Strategic Airlift" on the African continent.

The meeting organized in partnership with the United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces in Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) is set to kick off on January 24 through 28.

Air Chiefs from across the continent are expected to address regional and continental issues, enhance relationship and increase cooperation among African Air Forces.

Equally important during the meeting is to assemble and advocate for partnerships between Air forces on the continent.

The annual meeting enables the networking and liaison between Air forces in achieving the objectives of the Association.

Since its establishment in 2015, the Association of African Air Forces has been very instrumental in providing a forum for members to multilaterally discuss common security challenges.

eashimwe@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe