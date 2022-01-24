Zimbabwe: Two Prosecutors in Court Over U.S.$100 Bribe

Two prosecutors stationed at Karoi have appeared in court taking a US$100 bribe on the pretext they would help a convicted cattle thief to get a lenient sentence.

Progress Maponde and Milton Kadzumba, who are both employed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), were last week arraigned before Chinhoyi magistrate Tamari Chibindi charged with criminal abuse of duty as public officers.

They appeared for their bail hearing and ruling.

However, bail was denied and they were remanded in custody to February 2, 2022.

The state case is that the court officials stationed at NPA Karoi offices, neglected their lawful duty and solicited for a bribe totaling US$100 from Difference Kondo, who is a relative of convicted cattle rustler, Authur Chikwerengwe, who was about to be sentenced by the court for stock theft.

The court heard that Maponde and Kadzumba received the money saying they would facilitate for Chikwerengwe to be handed a lighter sentence for the crime he had already been convicted.

True to their word, Chikwerengwe was later ordered to pay a fine by the court sitting at Karoi Magistrate Court.

An informant received information regarding the matter and filed a report at Karoi Police Station, leading to the arrest of the two court officials.