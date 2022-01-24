Zimbabwe: Two Prosecutors in Court Over U.S.$100 Bribe

24 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Two prosecutors stationed at Karoi have appeared in court taking a US$100 bribe on the pretext they would help a convicted cattle thief to get a lenient sentence.

Progress Maponde and Milton Kadzumba, who are both employed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), were last week arraigned before Chinhoyi magistrate Tamari Chibindi charged with criminal abuse of duty as public officers.

They appeared for their bail hearing and ruling.

However, bail was denied and they were remanded in custody to February 2, 2022.

The state case is that the court officials stationed at NPA Karoi offices, neglected their lawful duty and solicited for a bribe totaling US$100 from Difference Kondo, who is a relative of convicted cattle rustler, Authur Chikwerengwe, who was about to be sentenced by the court for stock theft.

The court heard that Maponde and Kadzumba received the money saying they would facilitate for Chikwerengwe to be handed a lighter sentence for the crime he had already been convicted.

True to their word, Chikwerengwe was later ordered to pay a fine by the court sitting at Karoi Magistrate Court.

An informant received information regarding the matter and filed a report at Karoi Police Station, leading to the arrest of the two court officials.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X