Cote d'Ivoire/Nigeria: Côte d'Ivoire Send Message to Rivals, Super Eagles Finish With Perfect Record

24 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations provided thrills and massive upsets, setting up an exciting round of 16.

Though slow on the uptake, with a lean number of goals in the first round of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group stage, the opening phase of Africa's football spectacle concluded spectacularly.

During the final matchday, the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire stampeded all over the defending champions - the Desert Foxes of Algeria. The Ivorians, who seem to be hitting their stride at a key moment of the competition - when there are hardly second chances - were simply too strong for Algeria.

They trounced the victors of the 2019 edition with ease, humbling the Foxes 3-1 to end their title defence.

Thus, the Elephants sent a stern message that they will be extremely difficult to beat in this competition on their best day.

They finished at the summit of Group E, one point ahead of second-placed Equatorial Guinea, who ended their campaign with six points.

"We must highlight the successful collective work of a great team from Ivory Coast. We won this match together, we fought together. We are also in the process of gaining momentum in...

