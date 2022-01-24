South Africa: Premier Bushy Maape On Service Delivery in North West Municipalities

press release

North West Premier, Kaobitsa Bushy Maape has made an appeal to Councillors to expedite service delivery in municipalities across the province. He was addressing a two-day Provincial Conference of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) at Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng.

Premier Maape maintains high on the agenda of government is to promote and prioritise the administrative efficiency of local government as well as ensuring that officials adhere to the dictates of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

" Municipalities are strategically positioned to accelerate provision of services in our communities. But critically to create a conducive environment for business to thrive through attracting investments, hence our emphasis on creation of jobs and expediting the delivery of services through various means" remarked Premier Maape.

The conference was held under the theme; Re-imagining and Refocusing of Organised Local Government in the 5th Term: Intergovernmental and Institutional Cooperative Agility to deliver tangible evidence-based services. It was tasked with the responsibility of electing new leaders who will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of its five-year strategic plans and resolutions.

"We should be more concerned with service delivery and job creation than any other thing in our municipalities. Our people have lost patience. Let's not disappoint them as we move forward. Let us prioritise service delivery and job creation as this will go a long way in addressing the challenges of unemployment and poverty in our communities" said Premier Maape.

A support package for municipalities by the Provincial Treasury and Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is also on the cards.

"The package will be communicated through the North West Coordinating Council. The Coordinating Council will be positioned as an effective accountability forum for all municipalities, its leaders and managers. We need to move with speed in stabilizing our municipalities but critically we need to promote a culture of accountability" maintained Premier Maape.

The Premier has thanked the outgoing leadership of SALGA for the good work they have done and requested the incoming leaders to do their best in serving the people of the North West.

Issued by the Office of the Premier