South Africa: The SA Gender Commission's Statement Against Mandatory Vaccinations Is Irresponsible and Misleading

23 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ames Dhai, Helen Rees, Glenda Gray, Aslam Dasoo, Mike Sathekge, Angelique Coetzee, Priya Soma-Pillay, Yasmin Adam, Lee Fairlie

Scientists call on the Gender Commission to withdraw its statement, engage with the relevant institutions, societies and experts and replace it with one that truly addresses Covid-19 reproductive health concerns.

On 16 January, the Commission for Gender Equality issued a statement titled "Gender Commission on imposing mandatory Covid-19 vaccination", in which it noted a study published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology earlier in the month that found vaccines cause a small, but temporary change in menstrual cycle length. In the article, the commission misinterprets the paper and also fails to consider the many other harmful impacts associated with Covid-19 disease and reproductive health that make immunisation a priority for women of childbearing age.

In the Obstetrics and Gynaecology article (online here) cited by the Gender Commission, the authors found that in women using Pfizer-BioNTech (55%), Moderna (35%) or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (7%), Covid-19 vaccination was associated with a less than a one-day change in cycle length for both vaccine-dose cycles compared with pre-vaccine cycles (first dose 0.71 day-increase, second dose 0.91 day-increase). The overall conclusion of the study was that their findings were reassuring in that there was no population-level clinically meaningful change in menstrual cycle length associated...

