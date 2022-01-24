Zimbabwe: Struggling Kadewere Linked With Lyon Exit

Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere has been linked with a move away from French giants Olympique Lyon before the close of the January transfer window period following reports linking him with a loan move to other League 1 clubs.

The 26-year-old Zimbabwe international, who impressed in his debut season at the club last season, has struggled to get regular game time at Lyon this term due to a combination of injuries and poor form.

According to reports in the French media on Saturday, Kadewere has become a top target for Ligue 1 side Stade de Rennais' in the event Serhou Guirassy leaves the club.

The French football website Foot Mercato, reported that website, the struggling Warriors striker is also wanted elsewhere in the Ligue 1, but it is Rennes who have shown real interest in signing the player.

The club believes the gifted striker, who won the Golden Boot in Ligue 2 with Le Havre before his move to Lyon could be a good replacement should Guirassy leave for England.

Other French clubs such as Marshall Munetsi's Stade de Reims, Troyes and Lorient have also been reportedly linked with a move for Kadewere on a six-month loan until the end of this season.

Kadewere enjoyed a successful debut season in France topflight league last season despite having to deal with the tragic loss of his brother Prince just before the start of the season.

He scored 10 goals in 33 appearances and provided three assists as Lyon finished fourth behind French Ligue 1 champions Lille, PSG and Monaco.

The Zimbabwean was Lyon's third-highest scorer behind new Barcelona signing Memphis Depay (20) and Karl Toko Ekambi (14) despite missing most matches at the start of the season and also being deployed in a right-wing role.

He was named amongst the three nominees for the 2021 Marc Vivien-Foe Award, awarded to the best African player in the French Ligue 1.

After an impressive debut season, Kadewere, who underwent surgery towards the end of last season had found the going tough this season, being restricted to just 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

Kadewere also struggled for the Warriors at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Cameroon, where Zimbabwe were knocked out in the group stages.