Kenya: Starehe MP Charles Njagua 'Jaguar' Ditches Jubilee for Uda

24 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua aka 'Jaguar' has officially joined the hustler movement.

The artist cum politician was officially welcomed to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) by Deputy President William Ruto at his offices in Karen.

Jaguar who contested for the Starehe MP seat under Jubilee party in the 2017 polls will now seek the parliamentary seat under UDA.

Jaguar is a holder of a bachelor's degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from Mount Kenya University.

His defection follows Sunday's unity proclamation between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Amani National Congress (ANC).

Mudavadi's move to work with UDA has, no doubt, dealt a blow to the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) whose two other principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Gideon Moi (KANU) walked out of the Bomas of Kenya when they learnt of the alliance.

The alliance has only been left with Kalonzo, Moi and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP) after Mudavadi and Wetangula (Ford Kenya) bolted.

In a statement, OKA's spokesperson Frederick Okango stated that they cannot be friends with Ruto and it was time to move to 'higher grounds'.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X