Namibia: Mboma Signs Off in Style

CHRISTINE Mboma gave Namibian fans a farewell treat as she swept to victory in the women's 200m at the Windhoek Grand Prix in Windhoek on Saturday.

She took the lead from the start and with her trademark strong finish left the rest of the field trailing in her wake to split the tape in 22,30 seconds, with Nandi Vass coming second in 24,82 and Johanna Ludgerus third in 25,27.

Her time was well below her personal best of 21,78 seconds, but she expressed satisfaction with her performance after the race.

"I feel great being able to start my season with that time. I'm just looking forward to start my season well. My personal best time is 21,78 seconds, and I'll push hard to try and break it this year," she said.

Her performance sent a buzz of excitement throughout the crowd, while she was mobbed by eager fans for autographs and photos after the race, which was her last one in Namibia, before she leaves to compete on the international circuit towards the end of March.

"This was my last race in Namibia this year - I'll be doing a lot of international races this year, but I just want to thank my Namibian fans for their love and support," she said.

Mboma's coach Henk Botha expressed satisfaction with her performance.

"Our target was to run below 22,40, so we are fairly happy and it was a good race. We've got an invitation to the USA at the end of March and then we will come back and prepare a bit before we leave for a busy international programme, which includes the Diamond League, the African Championships, the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships," he said.

Mboma's Quinton Steele Botes Athletics Club training partner Beatrice Masilingi did not compete, but Botha said they decided to withdraw her from the race as a precautionary measure.

"We had a minor scare on Wednesday at training, there was a small itch on her lower hamstring and we didn't want to take any chances, so we'll do a full assessment on Monday and hopefully she'll be ready within a week."

The other highlight of the meeting was that of Tuane Silver of Windhoek Gymnasium Athletics Club who shattered the women's national shot put record with a distance of 14,86m.

That easily beat the former record of 13,82m that Charlene Engelbrecht set in 2011, while she finished way ahead of the rest of the field, with Sunel Weakley of Triomf AC coming second with 8,21m and Pee-Rette van Schalkwyk of Rehoboth AC third with 8,01m.

The Kakadhinwa Athletics Club from Eenhana excelled in the middle and long distance events for men and women.

They made a clean sweep in the women's 800m with Sara Shikongo coming first in 2:17,15, Elisia Nambudu second in 2:20,11 and Tresia Kakede third in 2:21,47, while they also clinched the top three places in the women's 5 000m with Kakede winning in 18:32,86, followed by Ndakulilwa Nghishoongele (19:55,42) and Gerde Hamutenya (20:07,38.

Another Kakadhinwa athlete, Josef Jonas, won the men's 800m in 1:49,31, followed by David Dam of Omaruru AC (1:54,27) and Thomas Shigwedha of Namibia Correctional Services (1:56,16).

Mariska Topnaar of Rehoboth Athletics Club won the women's 400m hurdles in 1:12,39, followed by Kavli Nel of QSB AC (1:15,43) and Christine Mukumbi of Unam (1:18,97), while Unam A won the women's 4x400m relay in 4:01,46, followed by NCS in 4:32,19 and Unam B in 4:45,52.

Alessandra Kaura of Triomf AC won the women's long jump with a leap of 5,38m, followed by Christine Klein of Swakop Striders and Silver Tuane of Windhoek Gymnasium who both cleared 4,91m, while Estomi Katjijova of Nampol AC won the women's javelin throw with a distance of 27,37m, followed by Pee-Rette van Schalkwyk (19,16) and Cornelia Goreses of Unam (17,99m).

Mahmad Bock of Unam won the men's 200m in 21,42 seconds followed by Elvis Gaseb of Namib Lions AC (21,46) and Anthony Vries of Golden Cheetah (21,76); Andre Retief of QSB AC won the 400m hurdles in 54,62, followed by FC Pieterse of Unam (56,40) and Gift Maswahu of QSB AC 91:01,29); while Unam A won the men's 4x400m relay in 3:16,68, followed by Golden Cheetah (3:22,07) and QSB AC (3:23,77).

Wenceslaus Klaasman of Nampol Athletics Club won the men's high jump with a height of 1,95m, followed by Karsten Diergaardt of QSB AC (1,90m) and Heino Keister of Tsarina Athletics Club (1,85m); Leeorr-el Breytenbach of Windhoek Gymnasium won the men's discus with a throw of 46,33m, followed by Petri Bruwer of Windhoek Gymnasium (39,84m) and Hope Katjihingua of Unam (32,86m); while David Afrikaner of QSB AC won the men's triple jump with a distance of 13,93m.

Unam won the team competition with a total of 106 points, followed by QSB AC (87) and Kakadhinwa AC (71).