Nigeria: Banditry - 2,155 Victims Rescued From Abductors in Zamfara

The Zamfara Government says it has so far rescued 2,155 victims of banditry and kidnapping in the state between September 2021 and January this year.

The Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, who disclosed this in Gusau on Sunday, noted that the effort was achieved through collaboration with security forces deployed to the state.

The rescued victims, including school students, pupils, women and children, had since been reunited with their loved ones.

"We wish to register our deep appreciation to the military for upping the ante in recent times.

"The various military operations, the latest being that of Gando Forest, have displaced the terrorists operating along the various axis and significantly degraded their capabilities.

"The end to this horrendous crime could now be said to be in sight with greater optimism, more than any other time," the commissioner said.

He said Governor Bello Matawalle had been working to restore law and order in the state despite the challenges.

He recalled that Matawalle had briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on all measures being taken by the Zamfara government to address the security challenges, including several meetings he held in Niamey with Mohamed Bazoum, the president of the Republic of Niger.. (NAN)