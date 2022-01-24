Nigeria: Return to Niger Delta, Era of Violence Over, Ex-Militants Tell Companies

Ex-Niger Delta militants have urged companies and businesses that left the region following the era of militancy to return because they have resolved to ensure uninterrupted peace in the region henceforth.

The former militant warlords, who also called on interventionist agencies to work together with them to sustain the peace and ensure the development of the region, condemned the proliferation of illegal refineries and lamented its adverse effects on the health of the people.

Speaking in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital over the weekend during a regional peace summit to sensitise people on the need to advance the peace currently enjoyed in the region, the ex-militants said that peace was very vital in bringing back investors to the region.

One of the participants at the summit and ex-freedom fighter, Pastor Nature Dumale Kieghe, said as ex-agitators, who keyed into the vision of the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), they had resolved to work for a new and better Niger Delta.