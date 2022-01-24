Nigeria: Space Buses Account for 80 Percent of Ogun Road Crashes - FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said space buses such as Sienna and Sharon accounted for over 80 per cent of road crashes in Ogun State last year in which over 300 deaths were recorded with about 1,200 persons injured in more than 200 crashes.

To curb this, the corps hinted that it had initiated plans to deploy radar guns for speed detection and control and sustain the enforcement of the installation of Speed Limit Devices in commercial vehicles.

The FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe, disclosed this on Sunday in Abeokuta.

According to her, 2021 was characterised by an upsurge in Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) in the state; with speed violation due to human error, accounting for over 77 per cent of cases.

She said in the statement that: "Reports revealed that Sienna vehicles, also referred to as space buses, had high involvement in crashes in which speed accounted for over 80 per cent of crashes involving this category of vehicles."

Okpe quoted the Ogun Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, to have implored commercial motorists, especially owners of Sienna vehicles, "to install speed limiting devices in their vehicles and be law-abiding and desist from acts that can pose as threats to them and other road users as life has no duplicate."