Nigeria: How Buhari's Pep Talk Failed to Lift Eagles Over Tunisia

The pre-match pep talk by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday failed to lift the Super Eagles as the three-time African champions crashed out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after failing 0-1 to Tunisia in the Round of 16 clash in Garoua.

Speaking via video conference from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President spoke with Coach Augustine Eguavoen, , Captain Ahmed Musa , Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), and Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd).

He said "You've been making Nigeria proud. You've been winning. Please keep on winning. The Federal Government is supporting you, and I say thank you to all the technical crew and the players. Please keep making the country proud."

Responding, Coach Eguavoen said "We are so excited that His Excellency, President Buhari, has come to speak with us this morning. On behalf of the players and the technical crew, I want to say thank you very much sir.

"The group stage has passed, and your speaking to us is a morale booster. Thank you for your support, Mr President. We are so privileged, and want to promise that you should just relax, we'll come out victorious. We won't let the nation down."

However, the Super Eagles failed to live up to their promises as they were bundled out by Tunisia.