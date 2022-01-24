Nigeria: How Buhari's Pep Talk Failed to Lift Eagles Over Tunisia

24 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The pre-match pep talk by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday failed to lift the Super Eagles as the three-time African champions crashed out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after failing 0-1 to Tunisia in the Round of 16 clash in Garoua.

Speaking via video conference from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President spoke with Coach Augustine Eguavoen, , Captain Ahmed Musa , Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), and Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd).

He said "You've been making Nigeria proud. You've been winning. Please keep on winning. The Federal Government is supporting you, and I say thank you to all the technical crew and the players. Please keep making the country proud."

Responding, Coach Eguavoen said "We are so excited that His Excellency, President Buhari, has come to speak with us this morning. On behalf of the players and the technical crew, I want to say thank you very much sir.

"The group stage has passed, and your speaking to us is a morale booster. Thank you for your support, Mr President. We are so privileged, and want to promise that you should just relax, we'll come out victorious. We won't let the nation down."

However, the Super Eagles failed to live up to their promises as they were bundled out by Tunisia.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X