Nigeria: Why Govt Honoured Soun With National Honours Twice - Osinbajo

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday explained the reason behind the federal government's decision to honour the late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi with Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR).

Osinbajo who spoke at the thanksgiving service in honor of the late monarch at the First Baptist Church, Ogbomoso said the late monarch was a bridge builder and also made remarkable contributions to Ogbomosho and to Nigeria at large.

The Vice President said other reasons the late monarch was honoured for his contributions was because he had improved the standard of education in Ogbomosoland since he ascended the throne of his forefathers.

According to him, the monarch made efforts to ensure that secondary schools increased between three and one hundred and fifty in his forty years of reign.

He described the late monarch as a detribalized Nigerian whose "success in the North" despite his Yoruba origins strengthened his belief in the huge benefits of unity in diversity and that the deceased practised his brotherhood regardless of race or faith faithfully all his life.

Also while in Ogbomoso, he paid a condolence visit to the family of former governor of Oyo State, the late Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, where he was welcomed by the late governor's wives, Chief Mrs Florence Alao Akala, and Mrs Oluwakemi Alao Akala.

At the condolence visit to the Alao-Akalas, the Vice President stated that the late governor was very generous and is widely regarded as a titan in Oyo and Nigerian politics.

Later in the day, the Vice President proceeded to Ibadan where he went straight to the Palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan, the late Oba Saliu Adetunji, who passed away earlier this month.