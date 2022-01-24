Nigeria: Buhari, Gbajamila, Former Niger President in Katsina, Condole With Dahiru Mangal Over Mother's Death

24 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ogalah Ibrahim

A delegation of President, Muhammadu Buhari led by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika on Sunday paid a condolence visit to the Katsina-based business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal over the death of his mother, Hajiya Murja Mangal who died on Thursday, 20 January 2022, after a brief illness in Katsina.

According to the Minister, President Buhari expressed deep shock at the death of Mamgal's mother, Hajiya Murja, describing it as a great loss to Katsina State and the country in as a whole.

While extending the Federal Government's condolence message over her passing, Sirika pointed out that late Hajiya Murja lived a fulfilled life.

The delagation were received by Alhaji Dahiru Mangal at his residence in company of Governor of Aminu Masari and Abdullahi Ganduje of Katsina and Kano State, respectively.

Members of the presidential delegation inludes Water Resources Minister, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, Police Affairs Minister, Maigari Dingyadi and the Spokesman of the President, Malam Garba Shehu.

Also on condolence visit to the Katsina-based business mogul on Sunday was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajamila as well as the former President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou and his team, among other several sympathisers too numerous to mention.

