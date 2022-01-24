Nigeria: Eguavoen Steps Down As Super Eagles Coach

24 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Austin Eguavoen has left his role as the interim coach of the Super Eagles after the team's ouster from the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

After a perfect group stage outing, the team failed to defeat a conflicted Tunisia side to end Eguavoen's hopes of keeping the job on a permanent basis.

Although the Nigeria Football Federation had engaged the services of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, there were suggestions that Eguavoen stands a chance of keeping the job if he could win Nigeria her fourth AFCON title. A 47th minute Youssef Msakni put paid to that hope.

In a post-match press conference, Eguavoen said that he has decided to return to his role as the Technical Director of the NFF.

"What happens next is that; I'm the interim coach and Technical Director of the NFF, I will go back to my position and allow the Federation make a decision on the way forward." Eguavoen said.

Attention will now turn to the World Cup play-offs against Ghana fixed for March.

