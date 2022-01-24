Nigeria: Youth Set Hanifa Abubakar's School Ablaze

24 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

<i>Angry youth set fire to the school in the middle of the night.</sub>

Angry youth in the early hours of Monday set ablaze the school where the kidnappers of Hanifa Abubakarb buried the remains of the five-year-old girl in Kano.

The private school, Noble Kids Comprehensive College, is located at Kwanar Dakata in Nassarawa local government area, in <a target="_blank" href="https://kanostate.gov.ng/">Kano</a> metropolis.

Hanifa was abducted on December 2 by her teacher, Abdulmalik Tanko, who is also the proprietor of the private school.

Mr Tanko has been arrested and the school was closed by the state government.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abbdullahi Kiyawa, on Monday morning said the angry youth set fire to the school in the middle of the night.

He said there was no casualty in the incident, but parts of the school's building were razed.

Mr Kiyawa added that the police are yet to arrest any suspect in the incident.

Last Thursday, Mr Tanko led police officers to the school premises where the remains of Hanifa were found buried in a shallow grave.

The body had been dismembered before being buried. The remains were then exhumed for medical examination ahead of proper burial by her family.

The police spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES Monday morning that Mr Tanko will be charged to court this week.

Little Hanifas dastardly murder has been greeted by outrage from across Nigeria, with President Muhammadu Buhari also condemning the incident.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X