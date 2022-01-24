Nigeria: Nine Injured As Train Crushes Truck, Tricycle in Kano - Official

24 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

FRSC says the accident involved the train, a Dangote truck loaded with cement and a tricycle.

A train on Sunday crushed a Dangote cement truck and tricycle, injuring at least nine people in Kano.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano, Abdullahi Labaran, said the incident happened on Obasanjo Road in Kano metropolis.

He said the incident caused panic and gridlock in the area.

Mr Labaran said the accident involved the train, the Dangote truck loaded with cement and a tricycle.

He said a road safety rescue team arrived at the scene and conveyed the victims to the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital in Kano.

Witnesses said the truck driver ignored warnings by bystanders of the movement of the train.

The train rammed into the truck and the tricycle as they crossed the rail line, causing damages and injuries, the witnesses said.

