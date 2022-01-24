Tanzania: Judiciary of Tanzania Launches Flag, Emblem

THE President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Mwinyi on Sunday officially launched special Flag and Emblem of the Judiciary of Tanzania.

Dr Mwinyi also launched of Law Week exhibitions, being held at Nyerere Square in Dodoma ahead of Law Day celebrations to be marked at national level on February 1, 2022 in the capital city.

Speaking before the inauguration, the Chief Court Administrator of the Judiciary of Tanzania, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel, said that the judiciary, like any other pillar of state, has managed to have its flag and emblem, a step which would help to make it known to stakeholders.

He said the acquisition of the Flag and Emblem is part of the success of the various services that are taking place within the judiciary.

"The Tanzanian Judiciary has recorded successes in various services targeting citizens and stakeholders. One of the improvements is the availability of the flag and its emblem to further promote this pillar of states," said the Chief Court Administrator.

In addition, Prof Ole Gabriel explained that the judiciary has gone through a number of governmental processes to prepare its Flag and Emblem including involving various stakeholders in architecture, receiving opinions and finally approval by the Judicial Service Commission.

The move, he said, led to the publication in the Government Notice (GN) no. 787 dated November 26, 2021. He added that the process of preparing the Court Logo which enabled the judiciary to receive its Flag commenced in 2003, which is almost 19 years as of to date.

He noted that in 2004 the judiciary began preparing the Statue and completed the same in September 2006 when the process of obtaining the Flag continued under the supervision of the Chief Justice present at various times and has now been completed by Prof Juma ,the current Chief Justice.

According to Prof Ole Gabriel, Statue of the Court logo is in the Court of Appeal building at Dar es Salaam. He said that the court logo has the symbol of "Lady Justice" holding the Book and the Scales.

"The book is about the application of the law in fair decisions; and scales means testing and balancing evidence with a view to giving equal rights to all people," he said.

In the case of the Judicial Flag, the chief court administrator stated that it has the symbol of the National Flag Circle and in the middle has the Court Emblem. Outside the circle are the words "The Judiciary of Tanzania" and below it are the words "Court of Tanzania."

The color of the flag as a whole is "red" as a symbol of the authority with the final decision to deliver justice.

Court Flag and Emblem will be used to publicize and identify the court. The logo will be used on various office documents such as Letter heads, 'Diaries', Calendars, 'notebooks' 'minute sheets' and T-shirts.