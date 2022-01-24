Tanzania: Govt Establishes Industrial Park in Dodoma

The government has established an industrial park in Dodoma Region that will use locally produced raw materials from the central zone regions to provide reliable market to farmers and boosting their income.

The establishment of the industrial park is an implementation of instructions of President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the establishment of an industrial park in the country.

Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade Dr Ashantu Kijaji made the remarks recently at a handover ceremony for a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Dodoma.

The 1500-hectare site in the Nala industrial area was provided by the Dodoma Regional Commissioner's Office to the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA).

Dr Kijaji said the industrial park will be used by the people of the central region, especially the regions that process agricultural products.

"This industrial park should be used to serve the Central Zone to establish agro-processing industries especially sunflowers grown in Dodoma, Singida and Simiyu regions so that can provide enough oil to meet domestic demand and exports," said Dr Kijaji adding our Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will facilitate the transportation of produce and other goods to foreign markets.

Either Minister Kijaji directed EPZA and Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) to work with the private sector as well as the Dodoma regional leaders to ensure that the industrial park developed in a timely manner to meet the objectives of the government.

The Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Antony Mtaka identified EPZA areas that will attract investors and said his office is ready to work with the Ministry in ensuring key infrastructure such as water, electricity and roads is available to complete the construction of the congress on time and attract investors who fetch development to the region and the Nation.

However, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade Prof Godius Kahyarara advised EPZA to allocate areas of international economic status with a focus on small and medium-sized investors to meet government objectives in increasing employment and GDP.

"EPZA should set a special industrial park for the construction of manufacturing factories to meet the demand for such equipment in the country to get free of the import business," said Kahyarara.

Earlier speaking during the event, EPZA Director General, Mr Charles Itembe said the allocated area is expected to be a specialised faculty of investment in various fields such as procurement, transportation, agriculture, construction, minerals, clothing and pharmaceuticals which will provide jobs to Tanzanians approximately 100,000.