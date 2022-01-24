Ugandan Troops in Somalia Receive Covid-19 Booster Doses

Ugandan troops serving under AMISOM in Mogadishu, Somalia have received a Covid-19 booster shot.

The exercise that saw 512 troops receive their booster doses was led by Capt. Dr. Thomas Ongom the Medical Officer of Level II hospital under sector 1.

According to the contingent commander of the Ugandan troops serving under AMISOM, Brig. Gen. Keith Katungi, the booster dose was recommended by the Ministry of Health in Uganda.

"The nature of our operations exposes our troops and the leadership back home and here saw it important to boost our soldiers,"Katungi said.

He said the operation of the troops was affected just like elsewhere globally, but they were able to continue working successfully by strictly observing the standard operating procedures put in place by the Ministry of Health.

Among other effects to troops, Covid-19 impacted on the rotation schedules of troops as those coming to Somalia or leaving the country at the end of their tour of duty must undergo 14-days' mandatory quarantine.

"This affects them psychologically, but we must trade time and space to achieve our mission," Katungi said.

After the exercise which was conducted at AMISOM's base camp in Mogadishu, the team will move to other forward operating bases under Uganda's Sector One, including Mogadishu, Banadir and lower Shabelle.