East Africa: Samsung Appoints New MD for East Africa

Samsung Appoints New MD for East Africa

24 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi Kenya — Samsung Electronics has appointed Tae Sun Lee as it's East African Managing Director effective January 2022

He takes over from Seok Min Hong who has been at the helm of the company since September 2017.

Lee previously served as the Strategic Director Integrated Mobility Division at Samsung Electronics South Africa.

He joined the firm in August 2003 where he supported mobile operations for key Middle East markets a position he held for five years.

The firm credited Lee for growing the Samsung mobile market share in South Africa making it SA's most preferred smartphone brand.

"I am very excited to have joined Samsung Electronics East Africa, I believe that this market has a great deal of potential for our Samsung products. I look forward to serving our customers and working together with the East African Team" Said Lee.

In his new position, he will be responsible for 14 markets that make up Samsung Electronics East Africa. These markets are Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Somali Land, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Seychelles, DRC, and the Republic of Congo

