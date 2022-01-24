Kenya: Police Probing Murder-Suicide Incident Involving 2 Officers in Trans Nzoia

Nairobi — Police are investigating and incident where two officers died in a suspected murder-suicide incident in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia.

According to a police report, the two officers who were in a relationship are said to have locked themselves in their house in Kiungani police station before three gunshots were heard.

Before the incident, the female officer is said to have travelled to Kiungani Police Station where her husband works before heading into his house within the station where the incident occurred.

"Shortly after getting into the house, they locked themselves inside. At around 11:30am, one gun shot was heard from the house of PC Abel Andari," police added.

The police said that shortly after, another gunshot followed by another at intervals were heard from that same house.

They indicated that they broke into the house after the gunshots where they found the lifeless bodies of the two officers.

Detectives have commenced investigations to piece together what might have transpired.

The incident comes more than a month after a policeman shot his wife and five other people dead in Nairobi on December 7 last year before he committed suicide, an incident that sparked protests.

Police said those shot include two boda boda riders.

The recent incidences involving police officers turning guns on themselves and others paints a grim picture of the state of mental health of security officers in the country.