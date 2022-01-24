Kenya: Safaricom Rolls Out Golf Series Tour Targeting Young Golfers

Nairobi — Safaricom has rolled out a national golf series dubbed the Safaricom Golf Tour with an aim to tap, nurture and grow talent among young golfers across the country.

The 14-leg amateur series will culminate with the grand finale at Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort in August where winners from each event will converge to determine the overall champions.

As part of the company's initiative of supporting the youth in sports, the series will include junior competitions, youth clinics, and golf outreach programs. These will be run in partnership with the Junior Golf Foundation and Kenya Golf Union. The tour will also feature a caddies' tournament in partnership with the Kenya National Caddies Association.

"Sports sponsorship remains an important area for us because of its role in transforming the lives of Kenyans, especially the youth. Our goal with the Safaricom Golf Tour is to provide a platform that seeks to demystify the game which has long been seen as a sport for the elite and position it as one that is accessible for all. The young golfers we nurture and develop have an opportunity to become the next generation of pros in future and earn from their passion", said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Safaricom will pour in Shs 100 million for this inaugural edition of the tour which will be played in various golf clubs across the country starting at the Nanyuki Sports Club on the 29th and 30th of January.

Last year in October, Safaricom along with other corporates signed an agreement with the Junior Golf Foundation to support them with training of coaches, local golf tours and nationwide golf development.