Kenya: 'I Have No Interest in Kenyan Elections,' Museveni Says

24 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says his government will not take any sides in the August general elections in Kenya.

In an interview with the New Vision Television, Museveni further stated that the nation will not endorse any political candidate.

"Elections in Kenya or any other African country are a matter for the people of that country. We never take sides in the internal affairs of other countries. So, we have no side in Kenya elections," Museveni is quoted to have stated.

The relationship between Deputy President William Ruto and Museveni has in the past been brought under scrutiny from Ugandans who accused the Kenyan leader of getting involved in their politics.

An incident in 2015 where Ruto was seen to be active in Museveni's campaign trail was not appreciated by many especially the opposition.

Ruto had also been hosted by Museveni at State House Kampala In 2019 where they held a close to three-hour meeting.

In July 2021, Ruto had been invited as a chief guest at the official stone-laying ceremony for a vaccine manufacturing plant in Uganda.

In August, he was barred from traveling to Uganda along side his team on grounds that the Interior Ministry had not cleared him.

