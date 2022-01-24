South Africa: Five in Row - Blitzboks Turn On the Magic in Malaga to Reign in Spain

23 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Blitzboks continued to thrive in the absence of Fiji and New Zealand by claiming their fifth consecutive HSBC World Sevens Series title in Malaga on Sunday.

An adage in sport is that, "You can only beat what's in front of you." The Blitzboks have taken that mantra to heart as they won their fifth consecutive World Sevens Series title and their third of the 2021/22 season in Malaga on Sunday.

After back-to-back wins in Dubai in the first two legs of the campaign last December, the Blitzboks added the maiden Malaga title to their growing list of accomplishments. They also won the only two tournaments of the Covid-shortened 2021 season in Canada, to cement their status as the outstanding team in the world right now.

The Blitzboks have a maximum 66 log points from three tournaments and will start next week's Seville tournament as overwhelming favourites. Coach Neil Powell's challenge is to ensure no complacency creeps in, and if their winning streak indicates anything, it's that he has been successful in achieving that so far.

In Malaga, Selvyn Davids' dramatic winning try against Argentina, scored 90 seconds after the hooter had sounded, gave the Blitzboks a deserved title with...

