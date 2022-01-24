South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Expresses Shock and Sadness At the Brutal Murder of a Tembisa Teacher

press release

Basic Education Minister Mrs Angie Motshekga has learned with sadness about the murder of a teacher and Deputy Principal at Phomolong High School in Tembisa, Gauteng. The female teacher was shot and killed in broad day light on Friday afternoon, 21 January 2022.

'It shocked me to the core, that criminals dare to shoot and kill a teacher inside school premises'. Schools are supposed to be safe places of learning and teaching and it is quite alarming that armed individuals can stroll into a school to commit such a barbaric act'. 'I wish to express my sincerely condolences to the family of the deceased teacher, Phomolong High School staff and learners, including those who allegedly witnessed this traumatic incident.

The police should leave no stone unturned and act as speedily as possible to arrest the criminal (s) involved. I also urge members of the community to come forward and assist law enforcement with information they may have. Safety in our schools remains a top priority of the Department of Basic Education as we focus on providing a conducive environment for learning and teaching. We will continue to work with the police, sister departments, our social partners and communities at large to strive for zero incidents of crime in our schools.