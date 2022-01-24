South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy On the Passing of City Press Journalist Poloko Tau

press release

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy, has expressed her profound sadness at the passing of City Press journalist Poloko Tau.

Tau reportedly died at his residence in Mahikeng, in North West, on Friday afternoon.

He was part of a team of South African journalists that covered the South African delegation at the United Nations Climate Change talks in Glasgow, United Kingdom, in December where he interacted extensively with the delegation led by Minister Creecy.

"I am deeply saddened by the unexpected news of his sudden passing and I remember fondly our extensive conversations on climate change and the Just Transition to a low carbon economy and society," said Minister Creecy.

Minister Creecy extended her sincere condolences to his family and colleagues in the media fraternity.

"His important contribution to the public information debate on matters such as climate change and sustainable development will be much missed by government and the fourth estate," concluded Minister Creecy.

