South Africa: State Intelligence Mess - How the SA Spy Watchdog's Teeth Have Been Pulled

When Parliament opens for 2022, one of its tasks is to select the new Inspector-General of Intelligence. This person oversees the activities of the Crime Intelligence Division of the South African Police Service (SAPS), the State Security Agency (SSA) and the Defence Intelligence Division of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

On the surface, this may appear to be a routine appointment of an individual to a fairly obscure public institution. But in reality, it is of importance to everyone. A poor appointment could cost South Africa very dearly, as abuses in the spy agencies could go undetected.

State intelligence is in a catastrophic mess and has been for some time. As a result, South Africa is both poorer and more unstable. These agencies have given criminals practically a free pass and have even themselves become criminal.

In a decisive move to clean up the mess in the SSA, President Cyril Ramaphosa absorbed the agency into the Presidency and recently designated Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele to assume political responsibility for the control and direction...