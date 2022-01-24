South Africa: Gender Commission On the Passing of Ntate Patrick Shai

press release

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is saddened to learn about the passing of veteran actor and gender-based violence activist, Ntate Patrick Shai. Commission Chairperson Ms Tamara Mathebula would like to send heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and those that Ntate Shai worked with in the arts and GBV fraternity.

"The news of the passing of Ntate Shai have been met with sadness by all of us at the Commission. He will be sorely missed by those who had embraced him as a human rights and gender activist. We have worked closely with him in advancing gender equality and issues of men and boys in South Africa", Mathebula said.

"Ntate Shai was a compassionate hero of our struggle against gender-based violence who would use his artistic skills to ensure that the message gets across to his intended audience. It is through men like Ntate Shai that we are seeing a shift in the mindset amongst many men, and we shall continue in the same trajectory to eradicate the scourge of GBV", Mathebula added

"As the Commission, we mourn his passing and equally celebrate his life. He will be missed, may his soul rest in peace", Mathebula added.