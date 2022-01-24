South Africa: ASA to Introduce National Trials to Boost Performances At Major Events

analysis

Athletics South Africa is introducing a new regime, similar to the way the US runs its track and field programme, in an effort to improve performances at important international events.

With the Covid-19 pandemic seemingly here in part to expose our true colours, there's a 2020 story that goes a long way towards explaining what the previous Athletics South Africa (ASA) regime was all about.

Athletics was one of the first sporting codes to be given the green light by the government to return to competition, but ASA - probably without a return-to-play plan - politely thanked Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa and decided not to have a season that year.

Forget being proactive, this wasn't even reactive.

Having made similarly positive noises to their predecessors on taking over in May last year, the new bosses at Athletics House - led by president James Moloi - have needed a lot less prompting to get going on their new programmes.

After revealing that it was taking steps to officially align the 100-plus South African athletes studying in the US collegiate system and competing in NCAA events, ASA introduced National Trials, National Relay Championships and a multi-events championship to this year's calendar....