Zimbabwe: Tropical Depression Ana to Hit Eastern Zimbabwe

Mutare — Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of the possibility of heavy rains and strong winds, for four days this week, as tropical depression from the Mozambique channel will sweep through eastern parts of Zimbabwe.

In a notice released today by Met Services and the department of Civil Protection, are alerting the public in districts of Manicaland and Masvingo provinces to secure loose items, including rooftops and to keep on high ground.

The trail of the storm will also sweep through Malawi, with high probability of localized heavy rain which may reduce visibility and cause riverine/flash flooding, strong winds which may carry debris roof sheets or break off tree branches.

"The low-pressure system in the middle of the Mozambique Channel has been gradually intensifying for the past few hours and has evolved into a Tropical Storm named ANA (named by Mozambique). It is projected to the minimal stage of a Severe Tropical Storm before it lands on the coast of Mozambique just before midday today, Monday 24 January in the region of northern Mozambique.

"When the system lands in Mozambique the gusts of wind could reach or even locally exceed 120 km/hr near the coast. Intense rains are expected in the regions north of Beira today and then to southern Malawi on Tuesday."

For Zimbabwe, "Based on this, localized downpours and strong winds are probable in Southern districts of Manicaland province today, Monday 24 January 2022. From Tuesday, heavy rains are probable (50 mm) are expected in all districts in Mashonaland and Manicaland provinces... " read part of the notices.

Incidents of climate changed induced severe weather events including tropical depressions, that have maximum sustained surface winds of 38 mph (33knots) or less, are getting frequent in eastern Zimbabwe.

Cyclone Idai which struck the Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe in 2019 is the most recent extreme weather event which claimed thousands of lives, property and livestock.